‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Reveals Release Date

The “Sex and the City” reboot finally has a release date.

The much-anticipated series, titled “And Just Like That,” will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9 with two episodes. The show will then release new episodes weekly.

The series’ first official trailer was also released today, showing actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as their beloved characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively. The trailer also shows many of the reboot’s new cast members, including Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman, as well as some returning characters like Chris Noth as Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady and the late Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, who passed away on Sept. 21 amid filming after a battle with cancer.

“And Just Like That” picks up 11 years after the show’s cast came together for the second “Sex and the City” movie. The original series aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and was followed by two films released in 2008 and 2010.

When the reboot was announced this January, it was described as following the characters “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

While many of the show’s original cast returned for the reboot, Kim Cattrall, who played fan-favorite character Samantha Jones, is not returning.

Original costume designer Patricia Field also did not return for the reboot, however, from paparazzi and film set photography, it appears the reboot is full of the lavish high-fashion moments fans have become used to from the lead characters. Closet Instagram accounts have already popped up to follow the show’s costumes, such as @justlikethatcloset, which has more than 103,000 followers.

Watch the trailer for “And Just Like That” here.

