TAKE ME HOME: Sézane is bringing its covetable brand of French chic to the home.

The digital-native fashion brand, founded in 2013, has introduced a new lifestyle range called La Maison Sézane “to bring some magic to our homes, when we may need it most,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The collection channels the same vintage-inspired aesthetic as its ready-to-wear and accessories: think hand-painted crockery and vases made out of recycled glass. Limited-edition mugs are hand-painted with Italian phrases.

Founder Morgane Sézalory said the prints hand-drawn by Argentine artist Maia Bunge, a regular collaborator of the brand, were designed to create a “Parisian-inspired oasis” — a timely proposition as consumers emerge out of coronavirus lockdowns keen to improve their homes.

Sézane has collaborated with French homewares e-store Beldy, known for its Berber-inspired designs, on velvet cushions, and with paper goods brand Hôtel Magique on floral wallpaper.

Its in-house wallpaper, available in several colorways at 45 euros a roll, sold out instantly when it was made available for preorder on Sunday morning, the brand said on its Instagram site.