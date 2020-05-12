Notebooks from Sézane's new lifestyle range.

Notebooks from Sézane's new lifestyle range.

Courtesy of Sézane.

TAKE ME HOME: Sézane is bringing its covetable brand of French chic to the home.

The digital-native fashion brand, founded in 2013, has introduced a new lifestyle range called La Maison Sézane “to bring some magic to our homes, when we may need it most,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The collection channels the same vintage-inspired aesthetic as its ready-to-wear and accessories: think hand-painted crockery and vases made out of recycled glass. Limited-edition mugs are hand-painted with Italian phrases.

Items from Sézane's new lifestyle range.

Items from Sézane’s new lifestyle range.  Photographed by Herve Goluza/Courtesy of Sézane

Founder Morgane Sézalory said the prints hand-drawn by Argentine artist Maia Bunge, a regular collaborator of the brand, were designed to create a “Parisian-inspired oasis” — a timely proposition as consumers emerge out of coronavirus lockdowns keen to improve their homes.

Sézane has collaborated with French homewares e-store Beldy, known for its Berber-inspired designs, on velvet cushions, and with paper goods brand Hôtel Magique on floral wallpaper.

Its in-house wallpaper, available in several colorways at 45 euros a roll, sold out instantly when it was made available for preorder on Sunday morning, the brand said on its Instagram site.

Items from Sézane's new lifestyle range.

Items from Sézane’s new lifestyle range.  Photographed by Herve Goluza/Courtesy of Sézane

You May Also Like