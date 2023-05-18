×
Sézane Toasts Brentwood Country Mart Pop-up

Sofia Richie was among attendees.

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Stefanie Keenan/FilmMagic for Sézane

Sézane has unveiled a pop-up store at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, California, opening Friday.

Tapping Laura Brown to cohost the occasion, the likes of Sofia Richie, Ava Phillipe, Lake Bell, Natasha Lyonne, Cara Santana and Lily Rabe came out for an opening event on Wednesday evening. Guests enjoyed sparkling rosé and French wines as DJ Mia Morretti played tunes. Richie and Bell took home the green striped Kyam sweater, according to the brand.

It’s not the first time the French label has opened a temporary location in L.A. The brand — known for its vintage-inspired contemporary designs — tested out Platform in Culver City last year, attracting a line around the store on Day One before closing doors. Brand founder Morgane Sézalory is now giving Brentwood a shot.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: View inside as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/FilmMagic for Sézane)
A look inside Sézane’s Brentwood Country Mart pop-up store in Santa Monica, California. FilmMagic for Sézane/Stefanie Keenan

Launched in 2013, Sézalory turned her eBay vintage account into a direct-to-consumer fashion brand before opening her first store in 2015 on Rue Saint Fiacre in Paris’ second arrondissement. A year later came its U.S. location, the North American flagship in New York, followed by a shop in San Francisco in 2022 (which began as a pop-up but became a permanent spot in December).

With eight locations in France — including Lille, Aix-en-Provence and Bordeaux — and one in London, Sézane operates a total of 11 stores.

Along with the Brentwood Country Mart, the brand is currently hosting pop-ups in Europe in Vienna, Brussels and Amsterdam.

The Brentwood Country Mart location is at 225 26th Street in Santa Monica. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

