Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

The actress attended the design house's latest show in Paris.

Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.

Shailene Woodley attends the Dior spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022 in Paris. Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.

Natalie Portman, Blackpink’s Jisoo, Joseph Quinn and Elle Macpherson were also guests with front-row seats.

Woodley previously attended Moncler’s spring 2023 show on the last day of Milan Fashion Week. She wore a monochromatic look, featuring a black T-shirt under a puffer jacket, cargo pants, boots and a baseball cap emblazoned with Moncler’s logo.

Shailene Woodley attends the Dior spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

The “Divergent” star has appeared at several Dior presentations, including its fall 2019 haute couture debut and spring 2020 cruise show. For the latter, she wore a shimmery blue cape dress with a trenchcoat-like silhouette from the spring 2019 capsule, styled with black stilettos, a gold handbag and coordinating gold hoops. She attended Dior’s spring 2020 show in an earth-tone maxidress with crystal embellishments, brown sandals, triangular earrings and a blue clutch.

Woodley has also fronted the brand on the red carpet. At the season two premiere event of HBO Max’s “Big Little Lies,” she wore a black jumpsuit-style dress with sheer polka-dot sleeves, matching black heels and chandelier earrings. For the “Rocket Man” premiere at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, she arrived in a tuxedo dress with exaggerated lapels and cuffs.

