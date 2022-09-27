Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.
The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
Natalie Portman, Blackpink’s Jisoo, Joseph Quinn and Elle Macpherson were also guests with front-row seats.
Woodley previously attended Moncler’s spring 2023 show on the last day of Milan Fashion Week. She wore a monochromatic look, featuring a black T-shirt under a puffer jacket, cargo pants, boots and a baseball cap emblazoned with Moncler’s logo.
The “Divergent” star has appeared at several Dior presentations, including its fall 2019 haute couture debut and spring 2020 cruise show. For the latter, she wore a shimmery blue cape dress with a trenchcoat-like silhouette from the spring 2019 capsule, styled with black stilettos, a gold handbag and coordinating gold hoops. She attended Dior’s spring 2020 show in an earth-tone maxidress with crystal embellishments, brown sandals, triangular earrings and a blue clutch.
Woodley has also fronted the brand on the red carpet. At the season two premiere event of HBO Max’s “Big Little Lies,” she wore a black jumpsuit-style dress with sheer polka-dot sleeves, matching black heels and chandelier earrings. For the “Rocket Man” premiere at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, she arrived in a tuxedo dress with exaggerated lapels and cuffs.