Shakira Dances in a Gold Wet Look Di Petsa Dress in Karol G’s Music Video for ‘TQG’

The designer Dimitra Petsa is a Central Saint Martins graduate that made her London Fashion Week runway debut this month.

Shakira Di Petsa Wet Look Dress TQG
Shakira wearing Di Petsa in Karol G's music video for "TQG." Courtesy of Instagram: @Shakira

LONDON — London-based label Di Petsa has been worn by the likes of Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya.

The Greek designer can now add Shakira to her roster of A-list fans.

The Colombian singer and songwriter wore a custom gold mini wet look dress in Karol G’s music video for “TQG” that came out over the weekend.

Shakira Di Petsa Wet Look Dress TQG
Shakira and Karol G in the music video for “TQG.” Courtesy of Instagram: @Shakira

In the video, Shakira is dancing by a river at night with flames alight behind her.

The designer Dimitra Petsa is a Central Saint Martins graduate who made her London Fashion Week runway debut this month.

Her signature wet look caught internet attention when Gigi Hadid revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in August 2020 wearing a long white dress that gripped her body and new bump with a wet trompe-l’oeil illusion.

Di Petsa’s signature wet look was conceived from the designer’s MA thesis about accepting natural bodies of water, which she completed in 2018. 

The designer would perform in public drenched in water as part of her university project which sparked the idea of making wet clothes without the effort of having to constantly step into water.

The wet technique took six months to create and it’s a secret that the designer keeps close to her chest.

Shakira Di Petsa Wet Look Dress TQG Karol G
Shakira and Karol G Courtesy of Instagram: @Shakira

“When I think of sexiness in clothes it’s more of a masturbatory kind of sense because it’s for your own pleasure,” Petsa told WWD in an interview.

“It really comes from being a woman designing for other women, but also seeing my friends in it. I think sex can sometimes be construed as something that doesn’t have a lot of depth in it, that it’s not very ideological or deep, but I think sex is tapping into your sexuality, it’s something that’s only for you,” she added.

Di Petsa is stocked at Selfridges, Farfetch, The Webster and LN-CC. A large number of orders come from the made-to-order side of the business, which includes bridalwear, occasionwear and pregnancy — with everything starting at 1,000 pounds and going up to 7,000 pounds, which is the most expensive dress she’s made to date. A classic wet look starts at around 3,000 pounds.

