Canadian model and actress Shalom Harlow has returned to IMG Models.

“As Judy Garland said as Dorothy in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ there’s no place like home,” Harlow, 47, said in a statement.

Harlow was first represented by IMG Models in the late ’90s for more than a decade, before signing with The Lions. Now back at IMG, the modeling agency will concentrate on Harlow’s global editorial opportunities, as well as fashion and beauty endorsements.

“We’re so happy to welcome Shalom back to IMG Models,” said Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models and Fashion. “She is a defining face in fashion whose body of work has influenced many to embrace their creativity, challenge the status quo and push boundaries within the industry. We’re excited for her next chapter in fashion incorporating her interest in holistic health and wellness and will focus on connecting her with strategic opportunities that compliment her authentic self.”

Harlow has been photographed by Irving Penn, Steven Meisel and Karl Lagerfeld; appeared on the covers of many magazines including Vogue, i-D and W; walked runways for a long list of brands, including Prada, Chanel and Marc Jacobs, and appeared in fashion advertisements for the likes of Dior, Ralph Lauren and L’Oréal. Notably, it was Harlow who was front and center at Alexander McQueen’s performance art show for spring 1999, donning a white multilayered dress spray-painted by a pair of robotic machines.

In acting, she made her debut in 1997’s “In & Out,” was in Cameron Crowe’s “Vanilla Sky” and in Donald Petrie’s “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

These days, she studies polarity and biodynamic craniosacral therapy, teaches yoga and, most recently, Harlow was featured in Moschino’s digital fall 2021 presentation during Milan Fashion Week.