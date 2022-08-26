×
Shania Twain Gives Monsoori Gown Whimsical Tenor With Leopard-print Cowboy Hat at ACM Honors 2022

The singer-songwriter was honored for outstanding contributions in country music and served as the inspiration for some red carpet looks.

Shania Twain wears monsoori dress attends
Shania Twain attends the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

Shania Twain stepped out in two sets of animal prints for the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 24.

While walking the red carpet at the ceremony, Twain wore a plunging black velvet Monsoori gown that featured a high slit and voluminous train. She paired the look with a leopard-print cowboy hat and matching heeled boots. The country music artist added arm’s-length black velvet gloves and accessorized with a statement emerald ring and diamond drop earrings.

Shania Twain attends the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

For the show, she changed into a shimmering, gold-beaded tiger-print Halpern dress featuring a high neckline with shoulder cutouts. Twain paired the dress with a statement gold collar necklace. For both looks, the singer styled her hair in loose curls and kept her makeup simple with a shimmery smoky brown eye shadow and a nude lip.

Kelsea Ballerini, left, and Shania Twain attend the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

Twain was styled by Rafael Linares, who has worked with Elizabeth Olsen and Sara Sampaio.

Twain was one of the honorees of the night alongside Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. The songwriter received the Poet’s Award for outstanding lyrical contributions throughout her career. Twain won three ACM Awards in the past, including Entertainer of the Year in 2000.

(L-R): Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, Tiera Kennedy and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

The singer’s memorable looks from her music video catalogue was the inspiration for other musicians at the show. Avril Lavigne wore a leopard-print hooded mini dress as a nod to Twain’s wardrobe seen in the 1998 music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Kelsea Ballerini also honored Twain by wearing her sparkling Marc Bouwer turtleneck dress from her triumphant night in 1999 at the Grammy Awards, when she won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Ballerini dedicated her performance at the ceremony to the 56-year-old.

Twain is in the middle of her “Let’s Go!” residency in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The singer just came out with “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl,” a Netflix documentary chronicling her time as a Nashville newcomer to international icon.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

