Shania Twain Gives Monsoori Gown Whimsical Tenor With Leopard-print Cowboy Hat at ACM Honors 2022

Shania Twain stepped out in two sets of animal prints for the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 24.

While walking the red carpet at the ceremony, Twain wore a plunging black velvet Monsoori gown that featured a high slit and voluminous train. She paired the look with a leopard-print cowboy hat and matching heeled boots. The country music artist added arm’s-length black velvet gloves and accessorized with a statement emerald ring and diamond drop earrings.

Shania Twain attends the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

For the show, she changed into a shimmering, gold-beaded tiger-print Halpern dress featuring a high neckline with shoulder cutouts. Twain paired the dress with a statement gold collar necklace. For both looks, the singer styled her hair in loose curls and kept her makeup simple with a shimmery smoky brown eye shadow and a nude lip.

Kelsea Ballerini, left, and Shania Twain attend the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

Twain was styled by Rafael Linares, who has worked with Elizabeth Olsen and Sara Sampaio.

Twain was one of the honorees of the night alongside Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. The songwriter received the Poet’s Award for outstanding lyrical contributions throughout her career. Twain won three ACM Awards in the past, including Entertainer of the Year in 2000.

(L-R): Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, Tiera Kennedy and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images for ACM

The singer’s memorable looks from her music video catalogue was the inspiration for other musicians at the show. Avril Lavigne wore a leopard-print hooded mini dress as a nod to Twain’s wardrobe seen in the 1998 music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Kelsea Ballerini also honored Twain by wearing her sparkling Marc Bouwer turtleneck dress from her triumphant night in 1999 at the Grammy Awards, when she won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Ballerini dedicated her performance at the ceremony to the 56-year-old.

Twain is in the middle of her “Let’s Go!” residency in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The singer just came out with “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl,” a Netflix documentary chronicling her time as a Nashville newcomer to international icon.