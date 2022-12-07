×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Shania Twain Channels Animal Inspiration in Leopard-print Bra Cups and Velvet Skirt at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet

The singer performed during the ceremony and received the Music Icon award.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Shania Twain attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Billy Porter at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Carrie Underwood at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Shania Twain arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, wearing an animal-inspired dress.

For this year’s ceremony, the singer wore a dress with a leopard-print silk hood and cape shawl, leopard-print bra cups, sheer long sleeves, a sheer bodice and a floor-length black velvet skirt custom designed by Rodarte. The singer’s only notable accessory was her wedding ring, leaving her outfit to speak for itself.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Shania Twain attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images )
Shania Twain attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Getty Images

Twain worked with stylist Chris Horan to create her look for this year’s awards ceremony. Horan also works with Christina Aguilera, Debby Ryan and Charli XCX.

Twain went for a matte coral pink lip, pink blush and heavy eye makeup, with statement eyelashes. Her eyes were adorned with pink and blue eye shadow. For hair, she had it highlighted bright pink, coordinating with her makeup.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Shania Twain attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images )
Shania Twain attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Getty Images

Twain received this year’s People’s Choice Award for Music Icon, presented to her by her friend, actor Billy Porter.

During the awards show, she took to the stage to perform in a custom Diesel bright red coat-style dress with pants and a zip-up corset underneath designed by Glenn Martens. Twain accessorized the look with coordinating gloves, a cowboy hat and sunglasses.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Shania Twain attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Shania Twain in one of her performance outfits at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The People’s Choice Awards is a show where fans honor a year of outstanding pop culture entertainment in TV, film, acting and music, with winners chosen by the public. This year’s award show was hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, and also awarded Lizzo as the People’s Champion Award and Ryan Reynolds with the People’s Icon award.

