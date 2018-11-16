STREET-SMART FASHION: The streetwear brand X-Girl has lined up portrait photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis for its latest collaboration.

Compact to the degree that only three items are offered, the styles are available through Sunday at Social Studies NY, a multipurpose space and pop-up. To help spread the word about the collaboration, photographer Chandler Kennedy shot the painter and model Monica Hernandez wearing the assortment. A “Mini Me” crewneck sweatshirt retails for $95, the $50 “Too Many Rich People in NY” T-shirt and the $50 “Less, Less, Less” tote bag, which was hand-dyed by Jarvis, are up-for-grabs.

Jarvis, who has shot for Gap, Supreme, Riposte and others, dove into the capsule collection sector last year for the launch of her Baque Creative Press-published book. Started by musician Kim Gordon and stylist Daisy von Furth in 1994, the X-Girl brand has renewed its focus on New York, and is on the lookout for new talent and creatives that align with the brand. The company has more than 100 stores in Japan and has loyalists like Chloë Sevigny and Sofia Coppola. Early on, the Lafayette Street-rooted label rallied young feminists and that ethos remains.

Housed in Milk Studios, Social Studies NY builds from the success of last year’s Social Studies Miami during Art Basel, which Jarvis helped to start. Awake NY’s Angelo Baque, ComeTees’ Sonya Sombreuil and No Vacancy Inn’s Tremaine Emory will be among those leading workshops. Jarvis will headline one on Saturday about what it means to be a photographer in 2018. It will feature the work of Breeze, Chandler Kennedy, Joshua Woods, June Canedo, Lula Hyers, Rafael Rios, Renell Medrano, Sue Kwon and Quil Lemons — and other talent she has helped foster. (Hyers is on the docket to shoot another project for X-Girl next week and Kennedy photographed interior designer Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, and Cass Fédery of Pat’s Pants for an upcoming feature for Vogue.)

Social Studies NY is also set up to encourage and advise young creatives, while also giving them access to Sheck Wes and other special guests. Nike, Levi’s, The North Face and Timberland are sponsoring the weekend-long gathering. Jarvis will join Brendan Fowler for a workshop Sunday about making Frankenstein tote bags made from The North Face-recycled materials. Virgil Abloh designed a T-shirt for Social Studies NY that will benefit youth-focused organizations in the South Bronx. And Rios is using the occasion to launch the Familyby book.