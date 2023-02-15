EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes Named David Yurman Brand Ambassador

David Yurman is adding another major celebrity to its roster of brand ambassadors.

The luxury jewelry brand revealed Wednesday it has tapped Grammy-nominated musician Shawn Mendes as its newest brand ambassador. Mendes is kicking off his appointment by featuring in David Yurman’s spring 2023 campaign, titled “Nature’s Artistry,” which “celebrates nature as a constant source of inspiration,” according to the brand.

“Clothing is a form of self-expression, but something about jewelry feels like one step deeper into the skin,” Mendes said. “I can really understand a person by the jewelry they’re wearing. When people are wearing similar jewelry to me, I find that we end up connecting personality-wise. Jewelry is unique in that it’s very intertwined with personality.”

Mendes appears in the campaign alongside Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson, who was named a David Yurman ambassador in February 2022. The actress’ first David Yurman campaign, called “Come Closer,” also featured actor Henry Golding.

Scarlett Johansson models in David Yurman’s spring 2023 campaign

On modeling in the spring 2023 campaign, Johansson said: “It’s always what I envisioned the David Yurman woman to be: someone whose jewelry is very much a part of her everyday life and feels lived in. I mostly embody that spirit because I do everything in my David Yurman jewelry, like make meatballs and do dishes.”

The David Yurman campaign is Mendes’ latest project in the fashion world. Last year, Mendes appeared as the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s “Play It Forward” collaboration, modeling in the designer’s summer 2022 campaign.