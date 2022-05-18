First Look: Shay Mitchell’s Béis to Unveil Pop-up at The Grove in L.A.

Béis, the luggage and accessories company created by actress Shay Mitchell, is opening a pop-up store at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.

The 270-square-foot space, “The Béis Motel,” will be located in The Park across from Nordstrom, open May 25 to June 21.

“As a digitally native brand, in a historically brick-and-mortar category, there is no doubt the benefits of developing touch points with the consumer, both current and new, to interact with our product in person, and to personify the digital relationship and engagement that we have worked so hard to create,” Béis president Adeela Hussain Johnson told WWD.

A rendering of “The Béis Motel” pop-up Courtesy of BÉIS

The brand will unveil its limited-edition “Terry Collection” for summer — totes, a backpack cooler and cosmetic clutch in beige, black and lime green — and offer bestsellers in luggage, priced starting at $198 for “The Carry-On Roller,” in bags with the $98 “The Weekender” tote and travel accessories, ranging from an $8 refillable water bottle to a $78 packable poncho.

According to the brand, their top 20 core items represent 70 percent of their annual revenue. Last year, Béis sales were up 300 percent when compared to 2020, and 2022 is expected to drive about 200 percent growth.

“We are so excited to bring our brand to life and showcase our products front and center in a very Béis way,” continued Johnson. “The space is so creative, fun, cheeky and chic, all things our consumers have come to love, trust and expect of us.”

There will also be activations on-site, including happy hours with nonalcoholic slushies and Onda tequila seltzer on June 1, 11 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All transactions will include a “Béis Motel” key chain, and shoppers with purchases of more than $150 will receive a special tote.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg Introduces ‘Bloss’

CAA Fashion Signs Stylist Anna Trevelyan

Actress Sarah Ramos on her L.A. Art Show, ‘Autograph Hound’