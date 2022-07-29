×
Shay Mitchell Goes Preppy Chic for Dazed and Versace Party Celebrating Odissea Sneaker Launch

The actress, among many other A-list stars attended the event celebrating the launch of the Versace Odissea sneaker.

Shay Mitchell at Versace and Dazed
Shay Mitchell at Versace and Dazed Party celebrating the launch of the Odissea sneaker. Courtesy of SYDNEY JACKSON

Shay Mitchell had a standout fashion moment at the Dazed and Versace Party.

On Wednesday, the actress stepped out in a green and pink tweed blazer over a black miniskirt and printed Versace top with bright pink pumps and a bag in a matching print as her blazer and shirt.

Mitchell styled her hair half-up in a ponytail and rocked a bold makeup look, which was done by Rikke Gajda and Ivan Núñez, respectively. She was styled by Marc Eram, who also works with Nicola Peltz Beckham, Soo Joo Park and Sabrina Carpenter.

A slew of other stars also attended the event, including Normani, Jurnee Smollett, Cole Sprouse, Rickey Thompson, Kathryn Newton, Taylour Paige and sister duo Devon and Sydney Carlson, among others.

The event, celebrating the launch of Versace’s new Odissea sneaker, was held at a warehouse in Echo Park, Calif., which was dramatically transformed by lighting, haze and the signature Versace Medusa head.

The new shoe style features elements of that of a basketball sneaker merged with futuristic punctuations and a three-dimensional Medusa plaque that defines the silhouette. Its lines are reminiscent of the shape of an aerodynamic cycling helmet, inspired in its architectural shape by celestial travel and the future.

Versace’s new Odissea sneakers are now available for purchase online and in-stores.

