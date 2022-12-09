Shay Mitchell Talks Diamonds, Drama and Big Trouble From a Little Blue Box in Rom-com ‘Something From Tiffany’s’

From its famed blue boxes to references in music and media, Tiffany & Co. is one of the most recognized jewelry brands in the world. So much so the brand helped to inspire Prime Video’s new holiday romantic comedy, “Something From Tiffany’s.”

Shay Mitchell in “Something From Tiffany’s” on Prime Video. Erin Simkin/© 2022 Amazon Conte

The film, which was released on Prime Video on Friday, tells the story of an accidental jewelry swap with identical Tiffany & Co. bags that results in one man’s engagement ring getting replaced with a pair of diamond earrings. As he attempts to get it back from another couple, all of their relationships are tested as they figure out who and what is right for them.

Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell, Kendrick Sampson and Ray Nicholson star in the film.

(L-R): Shay Mitchell as Vanessa, Kendrick Sampson as Ethan and Leah Jeffries as Daisy in “Something From Tiffany’s.” Erin Simkin/© 2022 Amazon Content Services LLC

Mitchell spoke with WWD about her role in the film, when she first fell in love with Tiffany & Co., and if she still thinks diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

WWD: What drew you to “Something From Tiffany’s” as a project?

Shay Mitchell: It’s a fun romantic comedy set in the backdrop of New York City around the holidays. The cast and script were great, and I was so excited to play this character.

WWD: What was your experience with romantic comedies before this movie?

S.M.: I’ve always been a fan of romantic comedies. They are fun, easy to watch and have a bunch of laughs in them. We could use more romantic comedies.

Shay Mitchell as Vanessa in “Something From Tiffany’s.” Erin Simkin/© 2022 Amazon Conte

WWD: You are known for more dramatic roles, such as “Pretty Little Liars.” Do you feel doing comedies helps push you as an actor in your ability to do different genres and take on different types of roles?

S.M.: Absolutely. Prior to “Something From Tiffany’s,” I was also on a show on Hulu called “Dollface,” which was very comedy-driven. I had so much fun working on that show, and comedy is a different kind of skill, but it’s something I enjoy doing.

WWD: Despite some of the challenges your character Vanessa faces in her romantic life in the movie, how do you think her and Kendrick Sampson’s character Ethan came to think they were even right for each other in the beginning of the movie?

S.M.: They were both in the same city and they had a lot of similarities. The thing is, in a relationship those things can change. If you really know what you want to do with your life and where you want to end up, when it comes time to make a sacrifice for somebody, that makes it clear to both people whether that person is worth it or not.

WWD: Going into your prep work for crafting Vanessa’s back story, what are things you were hoping would translate for the audience that weren’t necessarily said or spelled out?

S.M.: In a lot of romantic comedies, there’s often an evil person or a villain. I don’t think this film has one of those. Vanessa is very determined and knows what she wants, where she wants to be and the life she wants to live out. I really admire her for that. Some might think she doesn’t have as happy as an ending as the other characters, but I feel like she did. I really admire who she is. Someone who goes for what they want is to be admired.

WWD: This film features one of the most iconic jewelry brands in the world. How old were you when you first learned about Tiffany & Co. jewelry?

S.M.: I was in high school, and everyone was obsessed with the Tiffany heart tag bracelet. I never personally had one unfortunately, but I did love them at the time. That was my introduction to Tiffany & Co.

WWD: Do you have any Tiffany & Co. pieces now?

S.M.: Yes, one of my gifts from working on “Pretty Little Liars” was a ring from Tiffany’s from one of our producers.

WWD: What would be your dream Tiffany & Co. purchase?

S.M.: If Tiffany & Co. was listening right now and I could suggest something, I would love an Elsa Perreti silver bracelet.

WWD: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Agree or disagree?

S.M.: Agree. It’s my birthstone.

WWD: Let’s talk about the early production of the film. How did you initially get cast in the movie?

S.M.: My agent brought this project to me. The timing was perfect. I was pregnant when we were shooting this film, but because we shot in winter, I was wearing sweaters, coats and jackets that concealed my pregnancy. Everything worked out well with shooting in winter.

I’ve been big fans of Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson prior to this film, so I was excited to come on board. This film was Reese Witherspoon’s project with her company Hello Sunshine, and she’s someone I admire as a businesswoman and activist. Everything came together so simultaneously well.

WWD: Was it earlier in your pregnancy when you were filming?

S.M.: I was six months pregnant when we initially shot the film, and the reshoots were even later. I was around eight months along when we were doing reshoots, and I said if we leave it another month there’s no more hiding this pregnancy. This was my second child, so this time around, I knew what to expect.

WWD: So, a new baby and a new movie this year. What else can we expect from you coming up in 2023?

S.M.: I recently shot something unscripted that I’m producing and hosting, that I’ll be able to share more about closer to summer of 2023. I also have my two companies, Beis and Onda. I call Beis my first baby. It’s my travel and luxury brand. We are now four years old. We offer everything from weekender bags to suitcases. It’s everything you would need on the go from grocery bags to gym bags. Anytime you leave the house, we’ve got you covered.

Onda is my ready-to-drink tequila seltzer. I love doing things so I can learn more about them. Tequila is my favorite drink, and I wanted to create a beverage that was accessible to take on the go with great ingredients. My entrepreneurial side is something I really have fun with off camera.

WWD: Describe your personal style for me?

S.M.: Always evolving, dependent on mood and I hate being hot. I would rather be cold wrapped in coats than hot.

“Something From Tiffany’s” is now streaming on Prime Video.