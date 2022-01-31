Shay Mitchell’s Béis Travel Launches Its First Collapsible Luggage

Béis has unveiled its latest drop: its first soft-sided, collapsible luggage.

The company has chosen an innovative take on the traditional luggage, which allows the traveler to save space at home and stay organized without sacrificing the space while on-the-go.

The collection, available starting Feb. 1, will include a check-in roller and carry-on roller, priced at $298 and $198, respectively.

Shay Mitchell, the founder and chief brand officer of Béis, mentioned that though she’s always excited about the brand’s launches, this specific drop feels significant.

“I wanted to launch soft-sided luggage because I knew we could make it better,” the actress told WWD. “To date, there have not been a ton of differentiators between soft and hard luggage — it’s almost more of a style thing. We always strive to make our bags super chic but also want to pack a punch with function. There was a huge motivation to innovate in the collapsible space.”

A closer look at the Béis Collapsible Luggage in the check-in and carry-on sizes. Courtesy of Béis

There was a point in time pre-pandemic where Mitchell traveled up to three times a month, which inspired her to create Béis, offering affordable pieces for frequent travelers.

Now more than three years since the launch of Béis, the brand only continues to grow, reportedly beating its own sales projections in 2020 to hit triple-digit growth, despite a lengthy time period in which people were not traveling far distances.

“It’s hard to believe so much time has passed. Everything always feels so fresh and new to me, but I guess that’s a good thing. We all love what we do and have a perennial joy when it comes to what we are creating together,” she said.

A closer look at the Béis Collapsible Luggage in the check-in size. Flannery Underwood/Courtesy of Béis

“I don’t know if there is a better feeling. One of my greatest joys is descending upon people I see out in public with our products — we call it Béis in the wild,” she continued. “It’s pretty surreal seeing someone carry something that started as an idea in my head out in the world.”

Looking to the future, Mitchell hopes Béis becomes the “go-to travel brand for everyone.”

Her successful entrepreneurial endeavors aside, Mitchell is best known for her roles as Emily Fields in “Pretty Little Liars” and Peach Salinger in “You.” She stars as Stella Cole in “Dollface,” with its second season premiering on Feb. 11.

