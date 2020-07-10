Shein Apologizes After Backlash Over Swastika Necklace

Shein has issued an apology after receiving immense backlash over selling a necklace designed with a swastika.

The fast-fashion retailer posted an apology on its Instagram on Friday addressing the product, which was listed as “Metal Swastika Pendant Necklace.” The product has been removed from the retailer’s web site.

“We made a gigantic mistake by selling a product that’s hurtful and offensive to many of you, and we’re so, so sorry,” read the six-photo apology post.

Shein gave insight into how the offensive product came about, stating the product was listed as a “Buddhist swastika necklace” with the Buddhist symbol standing for “spirituality and good fortune for more than a thousand years.” The brand also claims the necklace’s swastika design was different than the Nazi symbol, but nonetheless they “should’ve been more considerate of the symbol’s hurtful connotations to so many people around the world.”

While the swastika symbol has origins in Hinduism and Buddhism, the symbol is synonymous with the Nazi Party, white supremacists and the persecution and killing of Jewish people during the Holocaust, which has led to the backlash against Shein by customers and influencers.

“The only thing we can do is profusely apologize and reassure you that we’re making major internal changes so this does not happen again,” the post continued. The retailer stated it has established a committee to review products before they’re sold to prevent this from happening again. It also stated it will no longer sell any religious items on its web site.

View Gallery Related Gallery Rick Owens Men’s Spring 2021

The swastika necklace is Shein’s latest cultural misstep this month. Earlier this week, the fast-fashion retailer came under fire for selling decorative rugs that resembled Islamic prayer mats featuring religious motifs and symbols.

Shein had issued an apology for this as well on July 5, stating on Instagram: “As a global brand, we vow to do a much better job in educating ourselves on different cultures, religions and traditions to ensure our diverse community is respected and honored.”

Lol I’m tweeting at @SHEIN_official AGAIN for cultural appropriation. This time, an Islamic prayer rug. Wtf is wrong with this company? pic.twitter.com/huIq5aWFZM — ☠️ (@amskeez47) July 6, 2020

Read more here:

Zara Pulls Clutch in Mexico After Claims of Cultural Appropriation

How to Fix Fashion’s Cultural Appropriation Problem

The Biggest Fashion and Beauty Controversies of 2019

WATCH: These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE for Frontline Workers