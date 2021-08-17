There’s another new design competition.

On Aug. 22, Shein, the direct-to-consumer fast-fashion retailer based in China, will launch its inaugural Shein X 100K Challenge series, a four-episode series where emerging designers will compete for a chance to win $100,000. The series will be aired on the company’s YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages as well as on its app on four consecutive Sundays.

Called the “Be Bold, Be You” challenge, the competition will be judged by a group of celebrities and fashion industry figures including Khloé Kardashian, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons, Law Roach and Laurel Pantin.

Thirty contestants will be narrowed down to five who will fly to Los Angeles for the finale and a chance to be mentored one-on-one by the judges. The winner will be revealed on the series’ final episode on Sept. 12, when the $100,000 prize will be awarded.

The Shein X designer collections will also be featured during the brand’s fall 2021 virtual fashion show next month.

Shein, which was started more than a decade ago by Chris Xu, offers trendy apparel and accessories for women and men from emerging designers. The company launched the Shein X incubator program in January as a way to help these small companies take their brands to the next level. At the time of the launch, Shein said it would take care of the manufacturing in China, as well as the marketing and retailing for all designs, with the creators getting a percentage of profits from sales while getting to keep ultimate ownership of the designs.

The Shein X 100K Challenge kicked off in April and fans were asked to vote for their favorites last month.