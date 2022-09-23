Shein to Host ‘Rock the Runway’ Digital Fashion Show With Avril, Christian Siriano

Fashion Month continues with Shein’s second annual hybrid fashion show.

This time, the Chinese fast-fashion company is hosting its show — dubbed “Rock the Runway: Shein for All” — with special musical guests Avril Lavigne, Shenseea, Brooke Eden and a sneak peek at designer Christian Siriano’s new collaboration with the e-tailer.

“The Shein Rock The Runway fashion show is such a unique event, merging music and fashion,” Lavigne said. “I had a great time shooting and wearing their clothes. We filmed ‘Bite Me’ in a music video style during the fashion show.”

Viewers can tune into the show, which was filmed in front of a live studio audience, by way of the Shein app, or Shein’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and channels on Sunday at 2 p.m. PST.

Additional musical guests include Brooke Eden, Alexander Jean, Victoria Kimani, Owenn, The Future X, Haley Reinhart and Ylona Garcia.

Australian singer, songwriter and actress Garcia said she feels “incredibly blessed and grateful for the opportunity to not only perform at, but also to wear the latest Shein collection” during the show.

The one-hour event also features fall 2022 Shein looks from the Shein, Shein X, Frenchy, Shein SXY, Modely and Mod brands, as well as the fashion platform’s sub brands Romwe and Dazy. In addition, designer Christian Siriano’s limited-edition collaboration with Shein’s premium brand MOTF will be on display.

During its roughly decadelong lifespan, Shein has gained a loyal following among Gen Zers for its affordably priced fashion products — like $2 earrings and $20 sweater sets. There’s also home goods, beauty, menswear, children’s and plus-sizes.

In addition, Shein’s mobile-first strategy, extensive use of data, numerous product drops, small-batch, fast-shipping model and an estimated $2 billion in private equity investments have helped the mysterious company gain a valuation of roughly $100 billion. One report pegged the firm’s 2020 revenues at roughly $10 billion. (Shein declined to comment on financials.)

Despite its success, the Chinese e-commerce company has been faulted for not being sustainable and hit with numerous copyright infringement lawsuits. In the Central District of California alone, there have been around 20 such lawsuits registered in the last three years.

But the private, China-based company has been trying to correct and grow brand awareness — especially in the U.S. Currently, Shein serves 150 countries around the world, but does not have any physical locations. The e-tailer has been promoting the platform by hosting a number of in-person events and activations. Last spring, Shein became the first official fashion partner of Southern California’s Stagecoach. Over the summer, the company hosted a number of pop-ups in the Dallas area.

Shein also hired a global ESG head last December to address sustainability concerns and working conditions among factory workers.