With an audience packed mostly with showgoers (including kids) decked out in sequined dresses and other evening looks, Sherri Hill presented its fall collection of eveningwear, and pageant and prom dresses on the runway Friday night at Cipriani 42nd Street, followed by a party at the venue. Bella Thorne, Kelly Bensimon, Sophie Elgort and Jason Binn, who brought his daughter, were among the front row attendees.

The show featured 28 looks, many with Swarovski crystal embellishments, intricate beadwork and luxe fabrics. During the show, rappers Rich the Kid and Famous Dex performed on the runway — literally — dancing, ogling, getting in the way, and blocking the models as they made their way down the catwalk.

Model and activist Halima Aden opened the evening gown portion of the show in support of UNICEF USA, where she serves as an ambassador. Following the show, her one-of-a-kind dress was available to win in a sweepstakes, where every $5 donation made to the CrowdRise campaign equaled one entry. Aden is noted for being the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, where she was a semifinalist, and she went on to sign with IMG.

Sherri Hill enjoys a big social media following and has been one of the most socially engaging fashion houses during New York Fashion Week. In September, the brand came in second place, (behind Ralph Lauren), with 1.7 million social media engagements across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google-plus, and hashtags/handle mentions across Twitter and Google-plus, according to ListenFirst, the social analytics firm. A year ago, Sherri Hill also came in second place (with nearly four million in social engagement), after Victoria Beckham.