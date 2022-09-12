Sheryl Lee Ralph Enlivens Custom Strapless Black Dress With Vibrant Orange Details and Sparkling Hair at Emmy Awards

Sheryl Lee Ralph had a standout fashion moment while attending the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.

Ralph wore a strapless black velvet ruched gown by Brandon Blackwood that had a high slit and a train lined in orange on the opposite side. She paired the look with a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ralph matched the color with a sparkling orange mini bag, which was also designed by Brandon Blackwood. She accessorized with a diamond necklace, two silver bracelets and diamond studs.

Ralph kept her crystal-embellished hair in a braid that cascaded down her gown. Her glam team included hairstylist Ivy Coco Maurice and makeup artist Mila Thomas.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, handbag detail, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ralph won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Abbott Elementary.” Her co-stars Janelle James and Tyler James Williams were also nominated for their roles in the ABC sitcom.

The 2022 Emmy Awards honored the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is lead the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media was presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.