Sheryl Lee Ralph Enlivens Custom Strapless Black Dress With Vibrant Orange Details and Sparkling Hair at Emmy Awards

The actress won the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Abbott Elementary."

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 74th
Julia Garner on the 2022 Emmy
Jung Hoyeon on the 2022 Emmy
Amanda Seyfried on the 2022 Emmy
Nicholas Hoult on the 2022 Emmy
Sheryl Lee Ralph had a standout fashion moment while attending the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.

Ralph wore a strapless black velvet ruched gown by Brandon Blackwood that had a high slit and a train lined in orange on the opposite side. She paired the look with a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ralph matched the color with a sparkling orange mini bag, which was also designed by Brandon Blackwood. She accessorized with a diamond necklace, two silver bracelets and diamond studs. 

Ralph kept her crystal-embellished hair in a braid that cascaded down her gown. Her glam team included hairstylist Ivy Coco Maurice and makeup artist Mila Thomas.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, handbag detail, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ralph won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Abbott Elementary.” Her co-stars Janelle James and Tyler James Williams were also nominated for their roles in the ABC sitcom.

The 2022 Emmy Awards honored the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is lead the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media was presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

