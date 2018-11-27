Sheryl Lowe has offered female consumers her surf culture-meets-rock ‘n’ roll jewelry for nearly a dozen years, and now the Southern California jeweler is launching her first men’s line, Mr. Lowe. Inspired by her husband, award-winning actor Rob Lowe, and the couple’s two sons, Matthew and John Owen, the line is both wearable and unabashedly masculine with some “bling appeal.”

Mr. Lowe comprises neck chains, bracelets, wrist cuffs and rings. Incorporating global cultural influences and spiritual symbols, the collection is handcrafted in Lowe’s Santa Barbara studio from an array of materials such as sterling silver, sandalwood, black coral, hematite and pyrite, along with beads, stones, crystals and pavé diamonds.

“I created Mr. Lowe for different types of men — the outdoorsman, adventure seeker, traveler, artist, and corporate cool guy,” explained Sheryl Lowe, whose signature style comes through Mr. Lowe with stackable layers creating a classic-meets-edgy look. “I love the balance of mixing metals and gemstones with natural wood, earthy African designs and shell beads. It brings out the cool in every guy.”

“I love my stacks of Mr. Lowe bracelets. They are my uniform; I wear them every day,” said Rob Lowe, whose favorite items also include a ring with an embedded triangle, representing past, present and future.

Sheryl said she credits her husband for encouraging her to start her own company; the former makeup artist had previously founded a cosmetics line and began designing jewelry for friends such as Maria Shriver. “He’s always understood that I needed to work. I’ve held jobs since I was 16,” she said.

Mr. Lowe retails from $150 to $1,950 and will initially be available exclusively through the Neiman Marcus web site beginning in mid-December. The Sheryl Lowe women’s line is available at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and 60 high-end boutiques nationwide.