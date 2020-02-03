Sheryl Sandberg took to Instagram today to reveal she’s getting married.
The Facebook chief operating officer revealed in a post that she is to wed television producer Tom Bernthal, posting a black-and-white photo of the pair with the caption: “Engaged!!! @tom_bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more.”
Sandberg’s engagement comes nearly five years after her husband, SurveyMonkey chief executive officer, Dave Goldberg died suddenly while the couple was on vacation in Mexico.
She has spoken publicly about how she’s grappled with the grief of losing her husband, writing in a lengthy Facebook post shortly after his death: “I think when tragedy occurs, it presents a choice. You can give in to the void, the emptiness that fills your heart, your lungs, constricts your ability to think or even breathe. Or you can try to find meaning.” She also wrote a best-selling book on coping with grief titled “Option B.”
Many notable figures have commented their well wishes to the couple on Sandberg’s post, including Arianna Huffington, who commented: “So happy to see you both so happy! 💜💜💜” and Birdies’ chief executive officer Bianca Gates, who commented: “This is the best news!!!!”
