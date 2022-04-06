Shinola and Marchon Enter Eyewear License

Shinola has signed a multiyear eyewear license with Marchon. The two companies unveiled the deal on Wednesday under which Marchon will oversee the design, production and global distribution of Shinola optical eyewear and sunglasses.

The first designs will be released in the fall of 2022 in the U.S. and Canada, with styles made available at select retailers and on Shinola’s website.

All of the eyewear will utilize Marchon’s proprietary Flexon material, which allows frames to be bent or twisted without damage. An initial range of men’s and unisex styles will include six optical designs and five sunglasses. Most of the designs take inspiration from key Shinola watch collections.

Marchon president Nicola Zotta said the company is “thrilled to partner with Shinola, a distinct brand that will fit well into our portfolio. We look forward to offering new eyewear styles that will complement our Flexon technology and stand out to customers who are looking for frames designed with expert, quality craftsmanship.”

Shinola’s vice president of creative design Ruthie Underwood added: “Shinola is known for classic design that proves to be distinctive and timeless, whether we’re styling watches, leather bags or home accessories. We’re excited to extend our legacy for delivering high-quality manufactured goods to eyewear consumers who treat their glasses as a meaningful symbol of who they are and aspire to be.”