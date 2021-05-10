Air travel is soaring back, fueled by vaccinated pandemic-weary travelers, and Shinola has teamed up with American Airlines and Brooklyn-based perfumers D.S. & Durga to create onboard amenity kits for premium cabin customers.

The kit bags were designed by Detroit-based Shinola with the intention that passengers would take them home once they arrived at their destination. Inside, the bags offer lip balms and lotions from D.S. & Durga in Rose Atlantic and Radio Bombay scents, along with the usual in-flight amenities of socks, an eye mask, a toothbrush and toothpaste.

The kits will be provided on long-haul international and transcontinental flights and will begin rolling out on flights operating between the U.S. and London beginning May 10. They will also be offered on other longer flights beginning this summer.

And in addition to the in-flight bags, Shinola has also created a limited-edition version of its desk clock that features a dial crafted from the original metal of American Airlines’ famous, but now retired, fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft. Shinola will create 1,000 of the clocks that are available with either a vintage American Airlines logo or without. The clocks will also be featured in select Admirals Club lounges.

“When American Airlines approached us to be their amenity kit partner, we were thrilled at the opportunity to align with a like-minded iconic American brand, that has a similar commitment to quality goods and experiences,” said Shannon Washburn, chief executive officer of Shinola. “Hospitality is one of our core values, so this felt like a natural extension for us — and of course a great way to introduce the brand to a larger audience. The kits emulate some of our travel products and speak to the brand and our attention to detail. They are so well-designed and constructed, that we foresee the intent for the passenger to reuse for future trips.”