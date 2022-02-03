Shinola Plays Up Comfort With Serta Collaboration

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: In what could be seen as another example of brands catering to homebound customers, Shinola has teamed with Serta to create the 313 mattress collection. The Detroit-based accessories and lifestyle brand is all about building back up its home city and the numerical name is its area code.

The three-style collection is meant to play up Serta’s comfort-first ethos. Shinola’s design influence can be seen in its trademarked lightning bolt logo that is embroidered on the mattress and bold striped border.

Having entered the home category a few years ago, Shinola has found the segment to be a very successful one, according to Shinola’s vice president of creative design Ruthie Underwood. The brand also has a Detroit hotel that opened in late 2018. Serta isn’t exactly an unfamiliar partner, since the company provided a different style of Serta mattress for the hotel. The company is not planning to open more hotels at this time, Underwood said.

The 313 memory foam mattress is offered in twin XL, queen and king/California king sizes with retail prices ranging from $890 to $1,500. The 313 style is shipped to shoppers in a box so that a box spring is not needed. Underwood said that part of the appeal of the collaboration was not necessarily offering a high-ticket item. It was more about extending the relationship with Serta and creating a quality mattress for the home, she said. The 313 mattresses will be sold via Shinola’s and Serta’s sites, as well as at the Shinola home store in Detroit and at select home-related stores. At this point the company has no plans to sell its 313 mattress to hotel guests, as some major hotel chains do.

Looking ahead, Shinola is gearing up for the launch of a new women’s platform, more products and the expansion of its USA portfolio, “very tightly curated products that are made in the USA,” Underwood said.