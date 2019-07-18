Chico’s FAS was on lockdown Thursday after the company received a tip about a shooter in the area.

Chico’s security personnel received an anonymous call that there was an active shooter near the company’s Fort Myers, Fla. corporate headquarters.

Local police were notified and the facilities were shut down as a result.

“The security and safety of our employees is of paramount importance to Chico’s FAS,” said the company in a statement. “Local law enforcement and other emergency personnel were immediately notified, and are presently on site.”

All employees were notified and kept in a secure location. According to the company, no one was injured and no actual shooter was identified.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office told local press that the call was likely a hoax. Representatives at the retailer could not be reached for further comment.

Chico’s FAS is the parent company of Chico’s, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale. Company shares are down more than 60 percent year-over-year.