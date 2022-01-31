You Can Now Shop Doja Cat’s Personal Items on Poshmark

Doja Cat has officially joined Poshmark to sell some of her personal items.

This week, it was announced that the award-winning singer has partnered with the popular marketplace application to sell items from her own personal collection. On Monday, she dropped a total of 13 items from her closet, all of which have already sold.

Some of the items included clothes from brands such as For Love & Lemons, PrettyLittleThing, I.Am.Gia and Jean Paul Gaultier from the label’s collaboration with Sacai. It also included shoes from Simon Miller and Ego and a belt with the words “F–k It.”

All proceeds from the sales will go toward the charity Musicians on Call, which brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care facilities.

It has not yet been confirmed if these items will be the only ones sold on the singer’s account, but users can still follow her (@DojaCat) on the application.

Since she first stepped onto the scene, the rapper and singer has been known to rock some of the most over-the-top and eclectic ensembles, whether it be in her music videos, at awards shows or at events.

During the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which she hosted, Doja Cat wore an array of campy outfits during the ceremony. Her looks included a draped, bustier-style Vivienne Westwood dress on the red carpet; a sculptural, multicolored hooded dress from Thom Browne’s spring 2018 collection, and another bustier-style dress with a chair designed as a hat from Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection.

Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has become popular in the last few years with many of her songs becoming viral hits thanks to TikTok. Her third and most recent album, “Planet Her,” which was released in June, was met with commercial success.

