×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

Business

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

EXCLUSIVE: Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

The online marketplace aims to amplify the work of Latinx founders and creators.

Shop Latinx
Shop Latinx founder Brittany Chavez Courtesy

Shop Latinx has closed its pre-seed round of funding, raising $1 million.

Launched by Brittany Chavez in 2016, the Los Angeles-based e-commerce platform offers goods created by Latinx founders and creators across beauty, fashion and home. Investors include Precursor Ventures, Backstage Capital, Debut Capital, 2PM, Humble Ventures, Hispanics in Philanthropy, Silicon Hills Capital and Techstars.

“I feel so blessed and thrilled to have successfully raised VC funding,” Chavez, of Guatemalan and Nicaraguan descent, told WWD in an exclusive statement. “It’s been a journey getting to this point, especially as a Latina solo founder, but I am proud of the work my team and I have put into the growth of Shop Latinx. Team Shop Latinx is committed to providing our community a shopping experience like never before that truly lives at the intersection of culture and commerce.”

Chavez created Shop Latinx as an Instagram account in 2015, before launching at shoplatinx.com. The site now has 100,000 engaged users, showcasing more than 600 products from 30 brands (the likes of bath and body brand Nopalera and footwear label MCLC). Business has seen recent growth, according to the company, with a 226 percent sales increase from the second quarter to the third quarter this year.

“With this raise, I plan on hiring the support we need to increase the velocity of brands we onboard onto the marketplace, as well as ensuring both brands and consumers continue to feel seen, celebrated and supported through our marketing efforts,” continued Chavez, who manages a team of four full-time employees. “These efforts include more IRL activations, exclusive products, brand partnerships and editorial content. I’m excited to work alongside a range of experts from diverse backgrounds that will help take Shop Latinx to higher levels. This is truly just the beginning, as Shop Latinx is a company that will go public.“

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Shop Latinx Raises $1 Million

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad