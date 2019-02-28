The prevalence of pink in fashion and on the red carpet isn’t the only sign of women’s empowerment. The “Shop Women-Owned NYC” campaign will get rolling Friday, just in time for the start of Women’s History month.

New York City Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen and American Express’ general manager and vice president of global commercial services Sejal Shah Gulati will be joined by female business owners from throughout the city to launch the new campaign.

Throughout the month, tourists and residents will be reminded to shop women-owned businesses, due to promotional material on city bus shelters and LinkNYC kiosks across the five boroughs. Participating businesses will also be touting the newfound campaign. Owners and founders of such companies as Bulletin, which has three stores that offer monthly programming to help advance small businesses and foster a community of female-led brands, will discuss their involvement at Friday’s launch event. The kickoff will be held at Bulletin’s flagship on Broadway.

Created to help women further their careers, women.nyc is also designed to provide such services as legal advice, networking opportunities, mentoring and financial assistance. While approximately 40 percent of working women in the U.S outearn their husbands, this new initiative is meant to remind people to support female-owned companies in New York City. And women in general continue to influence all sorts of spending. The purchasing power of women in the U.S. ranges from $5 trillion to $15 trillion annually, according to a Nielsen Consumer report.

Supporting female-owned brands and retailers will be more in the new with International Women’s Day approaching on March 8. Model Adwoa Aboah has teamed up with the activist brand BeBold to help launch its first fashion item — a line of workwear shoes made in a female-run factory in Portugal. A portion of the proceeds will go to nonprofits Educate Girls Globally, Young Women’s Trust and Junior Achievement Africa. The $250 shoes have insoles to help keep women on their feet comfortably.