Shopbop Active Collaborates With Rhode

Shopbop has teamed with Rhode to collaborate on the ready-to-wear brand’s first activewear collection. The 19-piece collection, available exclusively on Shopbop, incorporates Rhode’s signature vibrant colorways and playful patterns, as well as versatile fabrications — lightweight jersey, mid-weight french terry, canvas and non-stretch ripstop fabrics — in an array of Shopbop Active’s customer-favorite activewear and casual lifestyle silhouettes priced $65 to $275.

An image from Shopbop and Rhode’s active collaboration Courtesy photo

“I am beyond thrilled to be introducing our exclusive Rhode activewear capsule just in time for the summer season,” Caroline Maguire, Shopbop’s fashion director, said in a statement. “If you know Shopbop, you know we love bold prints and colors, and we are so grateful to partner with Rhode on their first-ever activewear capsule.”