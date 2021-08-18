Shopbop Active Collaborates With Rhode

Shopbop has teamed with Rhode to collaborate on the ready-to-wear brand’s first activewear collection. The 19-piece collection, available exclusively on Shopbop, incorporates Rhode’s signature vibrant colorways and playful patterns, as well as versatile fabrications — lightweight jersey, mid-weight french terry, canvas and non-stretch ripstop fabrics — in an array of Shopbop Active’s customer-favorite activewear and casual lifestyle silhouettes priced $65 to $275.
“I am beyond thrilled to be introducing our exclusive Rhode activewear capsule just in time for the summer season,” Caroline Maguire, Shopbop’s fashion director, said in a statement. “If you know Shopbop, you know we love bold prints and colors, and we are so grateful to partner with Rhode on their first-ever activewear capsule.”