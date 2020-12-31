Shopbop on Friday will introduce “Shopbop Moves,” an activewear campaign and series of interactive workouts for customers while expanding the category through a new Active landing page.

Throughout 2020 the wellness and activewear categories saw an uptick; Shopbop directly noticed an increase across the category through “hearted” (or saved) styles from customers across leggings, workout sets, sweats, and more. To meet customer interest and demand, the global retailer wanted to double down on ongoing partnerships and invest in new labels.

“The campaign offers a seamless and inspiring shopping experience through three scenarios — Sport, Workout to Wherever and Yoga & Lounge — all crafted with our active-oriented customers’ lifestyle in mind, and each matched with a thoughtful curation of brands,” Stephanie Roberson, Shopbop’s general merchandise manager of buying, told WWD. “The Shopbop Moves campaign brings our distinct fashion point of view to the category and guides our customer on how to incorporate activewear pieces in their everyday wardrobe. We partnered with influential figures in the space, including Megan Roup of The Sculpt Society, Mélodie Vaxelaire and Madison Headrick to bring the campaign to life through inspiring, yet relatable imagery.”

Labels featured on the campaign’s faces — Roup, Vaxelaire and Headtrick — include Alo Yoga, Sweaty Betty, Good American Active, Girlfriend Collective and New Balance. Additional labels, a mix of established and emerging, expanding within the site include Clare V Active, Sweaty Betty, Wolford x Adidas, and more; the retailer will also be exclusively launching Port de Bras in mid-January. While Shopbop has sold activewear for some time, the landing page will establish the category more firmly and feature styles ranging in price from roughly $30 to $700.

Alongside the campaign and landing page launch, Shopbop is offering a series of interactive classes — ranging from pilates and dance workouts with fitness influencers and studios to health and wellness classes — throughout the month of January for customers.