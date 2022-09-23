Shopbop and Vivrelle Team in New Resale Scheme

Luxury accessory rental platform Vivrelle is seizing new ground, partnering with Amazon and Shopbop in its first resale endeavor.

Effectively launching as storefronts on Amazon-owned e-tailer Shopbop.com and Amazon.com on Friday, the launches coincide with Vivrelle’s mission to further its online footprint — and access to the circular economy.

“Shopbop has an unparalleled reach and likeminded aesthetic,” said Vivrelle cofounder Blake Geffen, “And with our curated inventory at Vivrelle, [Shopbop] felt like the ideal partner to help make our luxury accessories more accessible, extending their life cycles and allowing consumers to rethink how they view their holistic closets. The Shopbop storefront on Amazon is the perfect extension to continue to reach a broader audience.”

The storefronts on either e-commerce provider will allow customers to shop coveted pre-loved handbags and jewelry items from Vivrelle (including names like Chanel, Gucci and more) offering an outlet for those goods that may be approaching extended life. Vivrelle said the resale pieces were curated specially for the Shopbop customer.

Shoppers also get special perks. All shoppers who purchase Vivrelle items from Shopbop will also get access to a three-month-long discounted membership to Vivrelle in a cue to “complete the look,” per the company. Vivrelle has tiered memberships based on frequency and value of items spanning $39 to $279 a month. Through the Vivrelle rewards program, every dollar spent by a Vivrelle member on Shopbop.com translates into rewards credits. Purchases of Vivrelle items from Shopbop.com also mean discounts toward their Vivrelle membership.

Known for giving its members the star treatment, in June, the company opened its 14,000-square foot NoMad showroom and social club nearby hotels like the Ace Hotel. Recently, influencers like Arielle Charnas (Something Navy founder) partnered with the company to rent out her high-profile closet, letting borrowers find their choice of Bottega Veneta and Chanel bags, Hermès bracelets and more.

With some 87 percent of Vivrelle members having purchased an item through Vivrelle and remaining active members through the program, the start-up is boasting customer retention.

In a past interview with WWD, cofounder Wayne Geffen described the feel Vivrelle is trying to convey. “We don’t say rental anywhere in our communication. We are not a rental site or a transaction-based site. It is really meant to be an experience — a virtual extension of your closet and the way you view your closet is just different with Vivrelle.”