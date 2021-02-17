Will China’s livestreaming selling trend finally arrive on U.S. soil?

Livestream shopping platform ShopShops definitely hopes so. As a part of its expansion strategy, the New York-based start-up is launching a series of campaigns to attract hosts to join the platform while searching for America’s best livestreaming salesperson, with a cash prize of $10,000 and a one-year contract as a host.

“In China where livestream shopping is very common, our live hosts are mega-celebrities,” said Liyia Wu, founder and chief executive officer of ShopShops. “People trust their opinion and purchase what they say. We believe live sellers will be the new mega influencers in the U.S. as live shopping continues to really take off here.”

In China, top streaming hosts like Austin Li and Viya can move billions of renminbi worth of merchandise a year. Li even appeared in a local Louis Vuitton campaign to remind shoppers that they can order monogrammed bags for their loved ones online.

Running till Feb. 25, any American citizen aged above 18 can participate in the ShopShops competition by creating a 30-second video “selling” a basic white T-shirt, and post it on social media with ShopShops tagged. The winner will be chosen by Wu.

The company said top livestream sellers can make up to $20,000 a month, as they bring the audience to stores, sample sales, and markets through interactive events that allow customers to ask questions and place orders in real-time.

Available in select U.S. cities, ShopShops has collaborated with over 750 fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and food brands including Marni, Everlane, Theory, Rebecca Minkoff, Tracie Martyn and Kate Somerville.

