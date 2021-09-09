×
Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Business

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini on Growing, Repositioning Couture House

Fashion

Carolina Herrera President Emilie Rubinfeld on Building Brand Staying Power

First New York Fashion Week Livestream Studio Offers Interactive Experience

The GlamCam will capture fashion moments with social media influencers, style arbiters and shoppers on Fifth Avenue.

ShopShops GlamCam at NYFW on Fifth
The GlamCam will capture fashion moments. courtesy shot.

ShopShops, the interactive global livestream shopping platform, has teamed up with the Fifth Avenue Association to introduce the first New York Fashion Week Livestream Studio, with real-time fashion show broadcasting, a 360-degree GlamCam on Fifth Avenue and an interactive Style Contest.

The global livestream initiative takes place today and Friday at NYFW on Fifth at 608 Fifth Avenue.

The ShopShops Style Contest will give Livestream Pop Up participants the opportunity to win a $500 shopping spree on Fifth Avenue. ShopShops Livestream 360 Degree GlamCam is a portable photo booth that will be stationed outside outside NYFW x Fifth. The GlamCam will capture fashion moments with social media influencers, style arbiters and shoppers on Fifth Avenue. Content will be shared on the ShopShops app and social channels: @shopshops_official and #shopnyfw.

Videos will be uploaded to the ShopShops app, and the fashion looks will be voted on by the platform’s global community with four winners revealed on Sept. 15.

“By introducing advanced livestream technology, we are offering an inclusive way for influencers and consumers to experience New York FashiOn Week,” said Liyia Wu, founder and chief executive officer of ShopShops.

As reported, Fifth Avenue Association, the Business Improvement District which promotes retail, hotels and restaurants and cultural institutions and landmark attractions between 46th and 61st Street, will be hosting several fashion shows this season at 608 Fifth Avenue, including the Supima Design Competition, Kevan Hall and Nolcha Shows.

 

NYFW on Fifth Unveils Premiere Show Schedule

ShopShops to Offer $10,000 to America's Next Top Livestream Seller

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

