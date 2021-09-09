First New York Fashion Week Livestream Studio Offers Interactive Experience

ShopShops, the interactive global livestream shopping platform, has teamed up with the Fifth Avenue Association to introduce the first New York Fashion Week Livestream Studio, with real-time fashion show broadcasting, a 360-degree GlamCam on Fifth Avenue and an interactive Style Contest.

The global livestream initiative takes place today and Friday at NYFW on Fifth at 608 Fifth Avenue.

The ShopShops Style Contest will give Livestream Pop Up participants the opportunity to win a $500 shopping spree on Fifth Avenue. ShopShops Livestream 360 Degree GlamCam is a portable photo booth that will be stationed outside outside NYFW x Fifth. The GlamCam will capture fashion moments with social media influencers, style arbiters and shoppers on Fifth Avenue. Content will be shared on the ShopShops app and social channels: @shopshops_official and #shopnyfw.

Videos will be uploaded to the ShopShops app, and the fashion looks will be voted on by the platform’s global community with four winners revealed on Sept. 15.

“By introducing advanced livestream technology, we are offering an inclusive way for influencers and consumers to experience New York FashiOn Week,” said Liyia Wu, founder and chief executive officer of ShopShops.

As reported, Fifth Avenue Association, the Business Improvement District which promotes retail, hotels and restaurants and cultural institutions and landmark attractions between 46th and 61st Street, will be hosting several fashion shows this season at 608 Fifth Avenue, including the Supima Design Competition, Kevan Hall and Nolcha Shows.

