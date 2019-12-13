ShopStyle has two new general managers.

The online shopping platform has promoted Alison Stiefel, formerly vice president of marketing, to general manager of ShopStyle.com, effective Jan. 6. It has also named Lindsay Jerutis general manager of ShopStyle Collective, the company’s influencer network, effective the same date.

Brent Locks, ShopStyle’s most recent general manager, has left the company. He is now a cofounder of Builder.io, a technology platform that helps brands create, edit and optimize their web site or app without writing any code.

Stiefel, whose background is in e-commerce, joined ShopStyle in 2016 as vice president of marketing. As general manager of StopStyle.com, she will oversee collaborations with retailers and brands, as well as the expansion of the platform’s membership rewards program.

Jerutis joins ShopStyle from Meredith Corp., where she was vice president of commerce content and strategy. She is credited with doubling revenue from Meredith’s affiliate marketing business two years in a row. She has worked in media and advertising for 18 years.

