This week in sustainability, events and themes are reworked in the wake of coronavirus, spurring special changes for sustainability-themed organizers.

COPENHAGEN FASHION SUMMIT: The annual sustainable fashion summit, which was postponed due to the coronavirus, has set Oct. 12 to 13 as the new dates and an updated theme: “Redesigning Value.”

“The summit will address fashion’s new reality,” said a statement from Global Fashion Agenda, the organizing group. The event will “navigate the current and future realities facing our industry,” with the pandemic prompting how to reorient sustainable business practices to a business’ core for greater resiliency.

An advocate for an industry reset, Eva Kruse, chief executive officer of Global Fashion Agenda, said: “This crisis has forced a quarantine on the world and by extension a quarantine on consumption, raising the question of how this will impact the fashion landscape in the aftermath.”

SUSTAINABLE FASHION FORUM: With Earth Day spilling out into a week or perhaps greening the whole month of April, Sustainable Fashion Forum pivots its IRL conference into its first virtual conference to be held on April 25.

Access to panels will not be live but rather housed in a “digital vault” for perusal by attendees. The panels include the future of ownership, leadership in the era of accountability, fashion bias and representation among others.

Speakers include executives from Allbirds, The North Face, ThredUp, Adidas, Eileen Fisher, Fair Trade and Nordstrom.

Certain features of the conference, like the Styled Sustainable Market which highlights small businesses, will be adapted digitally.

EARTH DAY MANIA: With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day approaching on April 22, digital events and conversations are likely to fill out calendars.

One already announced is a digital Earth Day event hosted by Ecofashion Corp., spearheaded by the company’s founder and ceo Marci Zaroff, alongside actress, supermodel and fashion activist Amber Valletta.

The summit will open with a sound bath (a popular occurrence in COVID-19 times), organized by Tonic CBD and celebrating the company’s latest brand, Yes And. The company umbrella includes brands Farm to Home, MetaWear and Yes And.

