Shoshanna Releases Cherry Print Design for 20th Anniversary of Swimwear Collection

The styles are all part of the sustainable swim line and are made from 87 percent recycled polyester.

Charlotte wears the cherry print bikini
Charlotte wears the cherry print bikini top on "Sex and the City." courtesy shot.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her swimwear collection, Shoshanna has released a cherry print capsule. The print was part of her first swim collection and has since become a brand signature.

“Sex and the City” character Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, memorialized the cherry print bikini top when she wore it to the Playboy Mansion on the show’s third season.

The 20th anniversary Cherry Print Capsule Collection features the original triangle string bikini, a rash guard one-piece and a matching girls’ swimsuit. The styles and are made from 87 percent recycled polyester. The rash guard one-piece retails for $268, the bikini bottoms and top are both $132, and the baby girls’ bikini is $132.

The cherry print design on Shoshanna's string bikini.
The cherry print design on Shoshanna’s string bikini. courtesy shot

The collection is being sold on Shoshanna’s e-commerce, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Shoshanna Gruss, founder and creative director of Shoshanna, launched her contemporary dress company in November 1998 and it has since expanded to tops, skirts and swim. She was the first to pioneer a change in the swimwear industry by selling tops and bottoms as separates with lingerie inspired sizing. Her first swim collection was introduced in the spring of 2001.

 

