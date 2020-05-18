Shoshanna, the women’s ready-to-wear, eveningwear and swimwear firm, has introduced Mommy and Me masks.

The mini masks are available starting today on its web site, as well as new color ways for adults. A complimentary mask will be included with every clothing or swim order while the supply lasts.

The company said it realized how difficult it is to convince children to wear a mask and thought matching adult and children masks might make it a little easier.

The mini masks are produced from excess gingham fabric and are reusable. They have the same features as the adult masks and are available in mint and navy.

The children’s face masks are $18, while the adult face masks are $20.

In addition, Shoshanna has donated masks to Mt. Sinai Hospital through Mask Match, which helps people with spare masks send them directly to health-care workers on the front lines.