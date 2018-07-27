No one needs to be reminded that life moves fast. This summer celebrity engagements do, too. Three much-photographed couples didn’t need much time to reveal they plan to marry.

Last month, Ariana Grande got a jump on the trend when she first flashed her engagement ring from Pete Davidson on Instagram. The pair only needed a few weeks to decide they were headed to happily-ever-after hood. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are also on board with the trend, as her estimated $500,000 rock makes clear. Although they met in 2009, their recent this-is-it courtship was said to be a monthlong affair. And Baldwin reportedly bought Bieber an engagement ring at Pristine Jewelers in Manhattan’s diamond district. Given Baldwin’s influencer reach, more twentysomethings may start buying engagement rings for their soon-to-be spouses, too.

Today brought mention of the latest pair reported to take the fast route — musician Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra. Both have tried their hand at modeling — John Varvatos for him and Manish Malhotra for her. Chopra is planning to publish her memoir “Unfinished” next year.

It is safe to say that each of the three newly engaged couple will blast past the $20,000 average wedding budget, given their designer fans and style status. Some have speculated how royal wedding coverage can bolster the $72 billion bridal industry, in the same way that the Olympics coverage can help strengthen sports participation. (Chopra was among the guests at the nuptials for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle.) At 25, Grande is the only one of the three future brides who is in line age-wise with the average bride in the U.S. Is a few months past 25. Baldwin is still 21 until Nov. 22 and Chopra turned 36 on July 18.

When and how these three high-wattage couples plan to make their marriages official will be a guessing game for fans and paparazzi. Another boldface name, the actress Michelle Williams, avoided those hassles altogether by announcing her marriage to singer-songwriter Phil Elverum after the fact.