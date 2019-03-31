SUMMER READY: Shrimps’ creative director Hannah Weiland has ditched her signature faux fur in favor of summer clothing as part of a new collaboration with British high street retailer Warehouse.

“They are a classic British brand and I like that they have their own unique aesthetic on the high street,” said Weiland, adding that she was inspired by a hot summer’s day in Europe. “A glamorous beach day drinking Campari Spritz under a striped umbrella, sitting on a gingham towel and playing Scrabble.”

The Holiday Edit will be available in Warehouse stores and online from mid-April. The collection ranges from T-shirts and sundresses to jewelry and beach bags. Pieces start at 15 pounds.

There are ruched tops, long-tiered dresses and button-up tops. Some feature a floral pattern and daisy embroidery, while others are designed with a printed illustration, drawn by Weiland herself.

Elsewhere, pieces such as a belted playsuit, high-waisted towel shorts and a vinyl tote bag feature a lime green gingham pattern. Accessories take the shape of bucket hats, straw hats and lace-up espadrilles.

“I think Shrimps’ prints and colors work very well for an exciting summer wardrobe. I have a love for lime green so this is key within the collection, alongside blues, yellows and crips whites,” Weiland said.