Shrimps Celebrates Christmas the British Way

Alexa Chung, Jenna Coleman, Laura Bailey and more joined Shrimps' Hannah Weiland at a London pub to celebrate Christmas with Guinness beer, Cher tribute acts, and plenty of pastel faux fur.

Hannah Weiland hosts the Shrimpsmas festive
Hannah Weiland hosts the Shrimpsmas festive celebration in London. Courtesy of James Kelly, Shrimps

SHRIMPSMAS RESUMES: Londoners love nothing more than a good time at the pub, so when British label Shrimps invited the city’s creative crowd to The George, a traditional Cental London pub, the turnout was high.

Actress Jenna Coleman, dressed in a quintessentially Shrimps look of pastel faux fur, a printed dress and Peter Pan-collared floral shirt, rubbed shoulders with Laura Bailey, model and beauty entrepreneur Charli Howard, author Emma Dabiri and Alexa Chung — one of the earliest adopters of the brand’s exuberant faux furs, who showed up in a leopard-print coat and knitted snood.

In the lively crowd — all decked out in the brand’s pearl earrings, ditsy florals and patterned knits — there was also Matilda Goad, one of the city’s favorite interior decorators; actress Josephine de la Baume; model Sarah Lysander; DJ Louise Chen, who has recently moved to the British capital from Paris, and artist Christabel Macgreevy. It was a testament to how Shrimps founder Hannah Weiland has managed to build a community of like-minded creatives around her label — every designer’s ultimate mission in the post-pandemic landscape.

Everyone gathered around The George’s bar — after COVID-19 vaccination certificates were checked — for wine, martinis and Weiland’s favorite pub classic: pints of Guinness beer.

Jenna Coleman
Jenna Coleman Courtesy of James Kelly, Shrimps

You could also see Weiland’s handwriting in the tinsel advent crowns, Shrimp baubles on Christmas trees, and giant “Shrimpsmas” cake.

“It’s the best time to throw a fabulous party and we wanted to celebrate with all our favorite people. Shrimpsmas is now a tradition,” said the designer. “We added so many special details to really make it feel like Shrimpsmas, from trees decorated in off-cuts of our resort 2022 fabrics, hand-crafted advent crowns, sugared fruit and specially made Shrimpsmas advent calendars.”

Perhaps the most special touch of all was the Cher tribute act, with a performer dressed in a red sequined mini number performing classics like “Baby Please Come Home” and “Strong Enough” that got guests onto the pub chairs singing and dancing.

Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung Courtesy of James Kelly, Shrimps

Looking ahead to 2022, Weiland’s ultimate goal will be to leave the challenges of the last year behind and to “have fun and bring more joy.”

The brand has been diversifying beyond its popular faux furs into accessories, knitwear and separates — all done in its romantic, quintessentially British aesthetic.

Earlier this week, Weiland also made her first foray into home and kid’s wear, with a series of winter-appropriate knitted blankets, hot water bottles and bonnet hats for children.

Laura Bailey and Hannah Weiland
Laura Bailey and Hannah Weiland Courtesy of James Kelly, Shrimps
ad