NEW EVERYTHING: There apparently is no rest for the Italian trade shows as the country still grapples with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridalwear fair Sì Sposaitalia said Wednesday it is pushing its 2021 edition ahead to May 21 to 24 in the wake of an uncertain outlook for the first half of 2021 despite prospects of a vaccine being distributed in Italy starting early next year. The showcase was originally scheduled for April 9 to 12.

Held at the Fieramilanocity fairgrounds as in previous seasons, the 2021 edition will mark the debut of the three-year restructuring plan for the fair, which is reorganizing the exhibiting spaces to better reflect the needs of buyers and attendees.

In particular, Sì Sposaitalia will install three areas within the show space grouping brands based on their customer targets and positioning. The Sì Bridal Room, accessible by invitation only, will showcase Italian and foreign designer brands positioned in the high-end market, while the Sì Italian Touch area will gather Italian brands with a penchant for sustainability and traditional styles. The Sì Collection space will be dedicated to international bridal labels distributed through multibrand stores.

As part of the three-year plan, the trade show is also committed to growing a community of buyers and businesses and so foster ongoing conversations throughout the year on market and business trends.

Due to the pandemic, Sì Sposaitalia did not hold its 2020 edition. The show, originally scheduled for April, was first moved to June and then to September before being eventually cancelled.

As reported, several trade show operators, including Milano Unica, Pitti Immagine, Salone del Mobile and others, have already postponed their 2021 events, or opted for digital-only editions.