Sidia Partnering With Abigail Bell Vintage on Capsule

Sidia, the loungewear brand founded by Erin Kleinberg, who is also the founder of branding agency Métier Creative, is partnering with Abigail Bell Vintage for an exclusive capsule collection with the intention of promoting the circular economy.

The Toronto-based brand is working with the vintage store to curate a selection of items inspired by Palm Springs, Calif., in the 1970s, where Kleinberg’s grandmother Sidia — the brand’s namesake — spent significant time, often with Kleinberg in tow.

ABV sourced a selection of vases, catchalls and homeware objects for the collection, several of which feature signatures from the original artists.

Also referencing the Palm Springs aesthetic and nostalgia is Sidia’s most recent launch: the tracksuit, inspired by the ’70s staple that gave athleisure its name.

“Sidia ‘74 channels my pure love for ’70s athleisure. Free and easy, with a modern twist. Fit was everything to us in development, the pant slouches perfectly, without being too long, and we worked tirelessly to perfect the raglan sleeve and collar height. The contrast piping and embroidery is a vintage nod to the ’70s and my personal favorite element — the yellow gold riri zipper, I’m a bit of a zipper snob, and there is nothing more luxe than a beautiful Italian zipper,” said Kleinberg in a statement. Sidia donated 10 percent of launch week sales to the Care Ukraine Crisis Fund.