News broke Thursday morning that Siegfried Fischbacher, one half of the iconic Las Vegas animal illusionist duo Siegfried and Roy, passed away on Jan. 13 at the age of 81. Fischbacher lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, dying roughly eight months after his partner, Roy Horn, died in May at age 75 due to complications from COVID-19.

Siegfried and Roy were arguably the best-known act on the Las Vegas strip. The duo was best known for their fantastical performance with their white tigers, which was complemented with magical acts and tricks with other exotic animals.

The duo’s career came to an unfortunate halt in 2003 when Horn was mauled by one of their 400-pound tigers during a performance at the Mirage hotel and casino. The attack left Horn with lifelong injuries that put an end to their nearly 14-year tenure at the Las Vegas hotel. Siegfried and Roy came back to the stage for a final performance in 2009 at a benefit show for the Cleveland Clinic’s Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. They announced their retirement the following year.

Siegfried and Roy were as known for their flashy style as they were for their elaborate Las Vegas act. Their elaborate, sequined costumes often made their way into their everyday aesthetic as they opted for decorative suits that coordinated with each other.

Here, WWD remembers the flashy style of Siegfried and Roy. Click through the above gallery to see more.

