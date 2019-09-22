GUCCI’S FRIENDS: “I don’t know what I’d do with myself if I didn’t perform, let’s put it that way,” said Iggy Pop, attending his first Gucci show. “I have a record out, going a little more around Europe, here and there on the continent.” Coming up next, a concert will be filmed on Oct. 12 in Paris and then televised on the Arte network. However, he admitted he hated leaving Miami, where he lives. “lt’s so wonderful there, I hate the process of traveling but once I get somewhere like this, this is very interesting,” he said, pointing to the venue and set of the Gucci show.

It was also Sienna Miller’s first Gucci show, on “a fleeting trip to Milan.”

Dapper Dan, who presented his memoir “Made in Harlem” at Gucci’s Via Montenapoleone boutique the evening before, said “Wow,” when he saw the completed version of the tome. “Now everybody is going to finally know the whole history of Harlem and my trajectory in it, what all came to pass, the story leading up to my story in fashion. My goal was to show the inspiration that led to where I am now, it’s more about the mind-set that created fashion than the actual fashion. I always look back.” The designer said he was also happy with the partnership with Gucci, working on fostering diversity, and a “platform that is gonna allow me to do the social work that I would like to see happen. Growing up in Harlem I thought every place is like Harlem, with its diversity, the Italians, the Greeks, we all got along. I would like fashion to translate into that.”

American director and screenwriter Harmony Korine, who photographed Gucci’s pre-fall 2019 look book, said it was “great working with [Alessandro Michele], he has a lot of input, a vision for the way things should look, it’s fun to collaborate.” A$AP Rocky, Jared Leto, who shed his huge bubblegum pink mock fur coat during the show, Beck, Gucci Mane and Lou Doillon were some of the other guests attending.