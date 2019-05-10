Count Sies Marjan as the latest brand to make the jump from New York to Paris.
Sources said the buzzy New York-based brand will hold its first men’s-only show in June during Paris Fashion Week. The company declined to comment but an announcement is expected next week.
The label, designed by Sander Lak, a former head of design for Dries Van Noten, has historically shown men’s looks during his women’s show in New York, but a more-intense focus on its men’s collection has prompted the company to opt for the Paris runway where many of the higher-profile brands show.
Sies Marjan launched as a luxury women’s label in 2016 in New York. Lak, a Dutch native, debuted his first full men’s line for fall 2018.
Before spending five years at Dries Van Noten, Lak, a graduate of Central Saint Martins, worked at Balmain in Paris and Phillip Lim in New York. His Sies Marjan brand is known for its use of color, proportion and innovative materials.
It’s coming! Rihanna and LVMH have officially confirmed they are going into the fashion business together, with the launch of a luxury fashion house under Rihanna’s name.
The collection will span ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, making it the first fashion brand industry titan Bernard Arnault has launched from scratch since Christian Lacroix in 1987.
Sources suggested the collection would resemble luxury brands in terms of merchandising and image, but be sold mainly via digital channels and priced more affordably for the "Diamonds" singer's wide fan base. Rihanna boasts more than 70 million followers on Instagram, and is expected to release her ninth studio album sometime this year.
JFK, but make it fashion. Willow Smith poses for a photo at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show.
Inside the TWA Flight Center, the abundance of plants Vuitton had assembled and the bird sounds playing overhead transmitted a rather zen-like pre-show vibe, unusual for both a fashion show and also the airport.
Venus Williams has taken her commitment to beauty and wellness one step further — she is also now chief brand officer at @asutra.life.
“I love their focus on active self care,” Williams said. “Obviously I live and breathe that, and I was able to use their products as a part of actively taking care of myself. I also love that their products work and they use all natural ingredients, so you can use the products for your mind, body and soul. That was a huge appeal for me and just fit right into my lifestyle.”
Get ready for a new, shorter New York Fashion Week.
Tom Ford’s first order of business as chairman of the @CFDA will be tightening New York Fashion Week.
For years, many showgoers have bemoaned the length and complicated logistics of New York Fashion Week, which can feel excruciating, and the marathon’s overall fashion impact relative to its length.
Ford insists that American fashion must increase its global profile and presence, and that process must begin with NYFW. “There’s a choice,” he said. “All of New York Fashion Week moving toward irrelevance or changing the schedule, trying to reinvigorate it and trying to be as accommodating as possible.”
Kendall Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner family to launch her own brand.
The model is following in her famous sisters’ footsteps and venturing into the beauty world. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Jenner filed for a trademark on May 2 for “Kendall” and “Kendall Jenner.”
There's no doubt that @ellefanning nailed her Barbie-inspired #MetGala look 💅 But how was it created?
Mar y Sol Inzerillo also known as “Nails by Mar Y Soul” went vintage with a “charming” Barbie nails for longtime celebrity client Elle Fanning. The statement nails were pierced with vintage charms from Inzerillo’s “go-to” vintage store: East Village Vintage Collective in the East Village of Manhattan.
Maegan Hayward, East Village Vintage shop owner, told WWD that Fanning’s charms included a “Coors beer can, french fries, hamburger, McDonald’s pie, toothpaste and more.”
“Lady Gaga is second to arrive.. and then p.r. (sort of) alerts us (via illegible baseball signals and unclear miming) that she will be performing.”
“As Gaga morphs from a statuesque pink billow of fabric into a crawling sphinx clad in shimmering black lingerie, with a full-on song and dance between each layer, I realize there will be no actual song or dance.”
