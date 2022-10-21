Sigourney Weaver Makes Pro-choice Political Style Statement in Green Suit for ‘Call Jane’ Premiere

Sigourney Weaver arrived at the Los Angeles of “Call Jane” on Thursday in a striking emerald green suit.

The actress wore a classic tailored suit jacket with matching straight-legged pants. Underneath the jacket, she wore a cream silk button-down shirt.

She coordinated the look with a pair of emerald green Gucci monogram heels. Weaver accessorized with a subtle pair of small hoop earrings, but decided to make a political statement with a lapel pin that read “Bans Off Our Bodies,” a phrase related to the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned abortion rights under Roe v. Wade.

Sigourney Weaver at the Los Angeles Premiere of Roadside Attractions’ “Call Jane” held at the Skirball Cultural Center on Thursday. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For beauty, Weaver went for an evening-ready makeup look with touch of blush, a subtle rose lip and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair done in a wavy style coming just above her shoulders.

Sigourney Weaver at the Los Angeles Premiere of Roadside Attractions’ “Call Jane” held at the Skirball Cultural Center on Thursday. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

“Call Jane” tells the story of a woman who learns her pregnancy poses a threat to her own life. Her life changes when she meets a group of women who risk everything to provide people like her with a choice. The film, distributed by Roadside Attractions, is being released on Oct. 28. In addition to Weaver, the film stars Elizabeth Banks, Cory Michael Smith, Kate Mara and Rupert Friend.

Weaver is also gearing up to promote the long-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film “Avatar.” Weaver joins cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Stephen Lang for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which debuts on Dec. 16.

Weaver discussed the highly anticipated sequel at an event for Dior earlier this year, where she celebrated the fashion house’s latest couture collection inspired by the “tree of life” and the work of Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko. The “tree of life” theme was also part of the first “Avatar” film’s plot line. In the sequel, Weaver plays a new character in the form of a 15-year-old girl.