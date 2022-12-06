×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas for Selfridges’ Last Corner Shop of the Year

Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item carrying eco-credentials.

Selfridges
Reselfridges at Selfridges' Corner Shop. TIM CHARLES

LONDON It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges.

The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food.

Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item carrying eco-credentials.

Items at the shop will include ready-to-wear, accessories and lifestyle products that start from 50 pounds and go up to 9,000 pounds.

The brands featured in the Corner Shop include vintage jewelry specialists Jennifer Gibson and Susan Caplan; fashion archivists Dot Comme from Melbourne and OOTO London; 1950s accessories from D.G. Jennings; streetwear by Trading Desk, and partywear from Vout Vintage.

Related Galleries

Silver ice buckets, spirit measures, cocktail shakers and candelabras will be available from This Old Thing.

Selfridges
The interiors will be lined and wrapped with silver textures. TIM CHARLES

The Corner Shop will hold a special section for green jewelry. Sustainable diamonds made with atmospheric carbon by Sky Diamonds, and customizable fine jewelry from Hatton Labs also will be on offer.

The interiors will be lined and wrapped with silver textures with a centerpiece inspired by Salvador Dalí’s cookbook “Les Dîners de Gala” made by British artist Rhea Thierstein.

The installation is a chandelier decorated in knives, forks, serving trays, pineapples and lobsters, which are all wrapped in silver foil with crystal dripping off it.

The silver sphered Corner Shop will remain until the end of the year.

In August 2020, the British retailer launched its Project Earth program to track its environmental targets and its commitment to a net zero future.

The company has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of circular transactions to come from circular products and services by stocking products that meet its environmental and ethical standards.

Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing the deadline to 2040 instead of 2050 as a promise to the Climate Pledge.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Hot Summer Bags

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

A Silver, Sustainable Christmas at Selfridges Corner Shop

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad