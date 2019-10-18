Simon Spurr took a break from his full-time job as global creative director of Seven For All Mankind to jet to New York for the launch of his first artist collaboration for his own brand, March NYC.

The two-year-old label, which stands for either New Youth Culture or New York City, is a collection of luxury footwear and leather jackets that Spurr created with Todd Courtney.

On Friday night, the designer will host an event at L’Estudio on Hester Street to celebrate his first artist collaboration, with Brooklyn-based Todd DiCiurcio. His paintings and drawings are created for and about the music scene and include the Rolling Stones, Portugal The Man and Kings of Leon.

March NYC is also rooted in music culture, Spurr said, adding that the band Muse has worn his collection on stage.

“We wanted to start doing global artist collaborations,” Spurr said, and since DiCiurcio is “a personal friend” whose aesthetic blends well with Spurr’s March NYC collection, it made sense to start with him. They partnered on a leather tour jacket in either white or black and a white Chelsea boot, both of which sport the artist’s signature swirls. The collection will be offered for sale on the brand’s direct-to-consumer site starting Friday night.

Spurr said March NYC is also carried at 10 Corso Como in New York in addition to the brand’s e-commerce site. The brand hosts special events to introduce product, although Spurr admitted that since joining Seven earlier this year, he hasn’t been able to spend as much time on his own brand as in the past. “It’s not easy when you’re holding down a full time job,” he said. “And the last nine months in L.A. have been pretty intense.”

He said that since taking over the creative reins of Seven in January, he’s been working hard to put his mark on the brand’s offering. “Seven is a big ship, so it takes along time,” he said. “But we’re making some headway and being back in the denim world is super exciting for me.”

Spurr has worked for Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, Gieves & Hawkes and Eidos, a division of Isaia. He is Seven’s first global creative director.