Simone Biles has proven over the last five years that her star power extends far beyond the gymnastics floor.

The Olympic gymnast has been a prominent figure in the sports world since her Olympics debut in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Games and has since gone on to work with several major fashion brands and companies.

Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts in the sport’s history, winning four gold medals and one bronze at her first Olympic Games. She’s also the first gymnast to win three consecutive world all-around titles.

The gymnast reaffirmed her dominance in the sport on Sunday when she secured the first spot on the U.S. Gymnastics team at the Olympic trials in St. Louis for the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo next month. She is joined by newcomers Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey.

Here, WWD looks back at some of Biles’ major fashion deals throughout her career. Read on for more.

Athleta

After ending her sponsorship deal with Nike, Biles teamed with Athleta this April in a long-term partnership that makes the brand the gymnast’s exclusive apparel partner. Through the partnership, Athleta and Biles are also collaborating on her own line of activewear and will create multiple capsule collections for Athleta Girl. Biles’ first activewear line is slated to debut next year.

“Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I’m grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same,” said Biles. “The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful. I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength and, together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond.”

Nike

Biles first teamed with Nike in 2015 prior to her first Olympics and represented the brand at the Rio de Janiero Games. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Biles spoke about ending the sponsorship, stating that she felt her values more closely aligned with Athleta.

“I felt like it wasn’t just about my achievements, it’s what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids,” Biles told the Wall Street Journal about partnering with Athleta. “I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing.”

Caboodles

Biles teamed with beauty accessories brand Caboodles in 2018 to create a sub-brand as part of the company’s rebrand. Active by Simone Biles offered a collection of handbags and tote bags meant for women with an active lifestyle. Products included a sports cosmetics bag with multiple compartments and an MVP Beauty Pack, which was a backpack that had a compartment for the original Caboodles box.

“I grew up with the brand and my parents used to give me cases for everything,” Biles said in an interview. “It’s been able to come full circle to work with them as an adult while I still use Caboodles. The collaboration is unique from others because most of the time [other brands] design and put your name on it. With this, I was hands-on with the colors and the design and what I wanted on the inside.”

