Simone Biles Sparkles in Sequined Blazer Dress at Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony, Makes History as Youngest Recipient

Simone Biles just received the highest honor.

On Thursday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist was among a number of people who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House. At age 25, Biles became the youngest recipient of the award.

Biles received her honor for her outstanding achievements and contributions to USA gymnastics, but also for her social advocacy work in athletes’ mental health, helping survivors of sexual assault and foster care.

According to a recent statement from the White House, “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

American gymnast Simone Biles attends a ceremony where President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients in the East Room of The White House on July 7 in Washington, DC. Sipa USA via AP

Aside from Biles, 16 other notable names received the honor, including U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, award-winning actor Denzel Washington and, posthumously, Steve Jobs and Sen. John McCain.

The gymnast also celebrated the achievement on her personal Instagram account, posting a picture of her smiling as Biden also smiles while putting the medal around her neck.

“I’m so honored and thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award,” she wrote in her caption. “I still have no words. I’m shocked!”

In the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Biles stunned the world when she won four gold medals, including the team event, the individual all-around, the vault and the floor exercise. Biles continued to win more medals and has become one of the most decorated athletes in history.

However, during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last August, Biles pulled out of many of her signature events, citing mental health reasons. She has been an outspoken advocate for athletes’ mental health since.

