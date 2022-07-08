×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs Skin Care

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Invites Fans to Discover Their Utopia

Business

U.K. Businesses Bid Farewell to Boris Johnson, Markets Make Small Gains

Simone Biles Sparkles in Sequined Blazer Dress at Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony, Makes History as Youngest Recipient

The four-time Olympic gold medalist received the honor for her contributions to gymnastics and social advocacy work.

President Joe Biden awards the nation's
President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. AP

Simone Biles just received the highest honor.

On Thursday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist was among a number of people who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House. At age 25, Biles became the youngest recipient of the award.

Biles received her honor for her outstanding achievements and contributions to USA gymnastics, but also for her social advocacy work in athletes’ mental health, helping survivors of sexual assault and foster care.

According to a recent statement from the White House, “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Related Galleries

American gymnast Simone Biles attends a ceremony where President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to seventeen recipients in the East Room of The White House on July 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
American gymnast Simone Biles attends a ceremony where President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients in the East Room of The White House on July 7 in Washington, DC. Sipa USA via AP

Aside from Biles, 16 other notable names received the honor, including U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, award-winning actor Denzel Washington and, posthumously, Steve Jobs and Sen. John McCain.

The gymnast also celebrated the achievement on her personal Instagram account, posting a picture of her smiling as Biden also smiles while putting the medal around her neck.

“I’m so honored and thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award,” she wrote in her caption. “I still have no words. I’m shocked!”

In the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Biles stunned the world when she won four gold medals, including the team event, the individual all-around, the vault and the floor exercise. Biles continued to win more medals and has become one of the most decorated athletes in history.

However, during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last August, Biles pulled out of many of her signature events, citing mental health reasons. She has been an outspoken advocate for athletes’ mental health since.

READ MORE HERE:

Simone Biles to Release First NFT Collection With Autograph

Simone Biles Unsure of Return to Olympics After Withdrawal from Gymnastics Team Event

Simone Biles Is the Top-Tweeted U.S. Olympian

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Hot Summer Bags

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Simone Biles Sparkles at Medal of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad